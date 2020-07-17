Friday Mixology: Bourbon, Popsicles & Summertime!

This post is for those 21 and older! If that ain’t you, then move on!

Well, it’s Friday! This summer is definitely heating up and it’s getting a little bit too hot with those masks on! So slip out back or get out by the pool and try this week’s featured drink!

We’ve got the cocktail for you in this edition of Friday Mixology!

This weekend’s drink comes from @Cocktail_Contessa. She’s know for some beautiful drinks that are both visually stunning and taste phenomenal. This week’s drink is the ‘Gimme the Peach’!

This is a “summer-worthy”cocktail that’s sweet, tart, smoky and garnished with a raspberry popsicle!



Here’s what you’ll need:

2 oz peach-infused bourbon*

2 oz peach-watermelon puree**

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

3 dashes peach bitters

¼ to ½ oz lightly smoked mezcal (optional, but highly recommended)

Garnish: raspberry popsicle and mint sprig

Here’s how to make it:

Combine bourbon, peach-watermelon puree, lemon juice, simple, bitters and mezcal in a shaking tin. Add ice and shake until it’s so cold it hurts. Double strain into a large rocks glass filled with ice. Top with a raspberry popsicle and a mint sprig.

Let us know if you take a stab at making one of these and tag us if you do!

You can follow @Cocktail_Contessa on Instagram!

Stay safe and drink responsibly!