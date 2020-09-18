Friday Mixology: Coconut Lychee Spritz
Hey! It’s Friday and that means time for Friday Mixology! It’s our weekly look at a cocktail to help you navigate your weekend… or not! This weekend’s drink is the Coconut Lychee Spritz brought to you by OrganicMixology. It’s the perfect drink as we wind down summer and that hint of cool air may be arriving. If you make one, be sure to tag us or let us know what you’re drinking this weekend!
Here’s how you make it!
1 1/2 oz OM Coconut & Lychee Liqueur
1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
4-5 mint leaves
Top with club soda
Garnish with a lemon slice & fresh mint
Directions: Take the mint and clap it in your hands to help release the aromas; place the mint, lemon, & OM Coconut & Lychee liqueur into a tall glass; add ice, gently stir, & top with club sod; lightly stir again, & garnish with a lemon wedge & mint
Be sure to follow @OrganicMixology on Instagram!
