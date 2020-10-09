Friday Mixology: Dragon Berry Crush

Happy Friday, Everyone! It’s time for some Friday Mixology. That one drink you need to get you through this holiday weekend! This weekend’s drink comes from one of our favorite mixologists, @Whats.Marisa.Drinking on Instagram! This is called the Dragon Berry Crush and we think you’re going to love it! Here’s what Marisa says:

‘Why hello there Friday!’

Time to kickstart the weekend with this tasty number!

🤩

🤩

DRAGON BERRY CRUSH – Here’s How To Make It!

45ml White Rum

15ml Violet liqueur

15ml Elderflower cordial

30ml Lime juice

Muddled Blueberries

Muddled frozen Dragonfruit cubes

Garnish with mint, blueberries & flowers 🌿💐

As always, if you make this drink, take a photo and tag us in it! We’d love to see your creations!

And, be and drink responsible, everyone! Have a great weekend!