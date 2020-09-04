Friday Mixology: Peachy Blinders
It’s Friday and time to pour a drink! As always, let’s suggest something new! This week’s drink comes from Le Labo on Instagram. It’s a peachy drink that gets its name from a play on words of the popular show, Peaky Blinders. We can’t wait to try this one out ourselves.
Here’s what the post said:
“I am on a long business trip right now and don’t have the chance post regulary. I will be back at the end of this month and hopefully get back to normal. This is a cocktail that I made before the trip and this time I wanted to use my favorite ingredient, bergamot cordial, with peach before the season is over. I also used my homemade grapefruit bitters which definitely goes well with gin, especially with Tanqueray 10. And the result is another delicious cocktail to sip. ”
How to Make Peachy Blinders:
45 ml Tanqueray 10 Gin
15 ml Luxardo Aperitivo (@luxardoofficial)
30 ml homemade bergamot cordial
30 ml lemon juice
Half a peach peeled and cut into pieces (to muddle)
2 dashes homemade grapefruit bitters
Muddle peach in your shaker and add the rest of the ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Double strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a peach slice.