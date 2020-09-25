Friday Mixology: Pure Passion

Happy Friday! We hope you’ve had a great week! It’s time for Friday Mixology and this weekend’s drink comes from Instagram’s @Whats.Marisa.Drinking. Well tell you what she’s drinking! It’s something fantastic called, ‘Pure Passion.’ Here’s what Marisa has to say about her drink.

It’s Friday and and a spectacular Spring day on the Gold Coast…let the cocktailing begin!

🍹☀️🌼🍹☀️🌼

PURE PASSION

40ml Plantation double aged Rum @plantation.rum

20ml Passioncello @celloliqueurs

30ml Lime Juice

15ml Passionfruit syrup

Passionfruit Pulp

Peach bitters

Mint and flower garnish🌿🌸💛🌿🌸💛

If you all make one be sure to tag us and Marisa! Also, be sure to follow her on Instagram!