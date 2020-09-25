Friday Mixology: Pure Passion
Happy Friday! We hope you’ve had a great week! It’s time for Friday Mixology and this weekend’s drink comes from Instagram’s @Whats.Marisa.Drinking. Well tell you what she’s drinking! It’s something fantastic called, ‘Pure Passion.’ Here’s what Marisa has to say about her drink.
It’s Friday and and a spectacular Spring day on the Gold Coast…let the cocktailing begin!
🍹☀️🌼🍹☀️🌼
PURE PASSION
40ml Plantation double aged Rum @plantation.rum
20ml Passioncello @celloliqueurs
30ml Lime Juice
15ml Passionfruit syrup
Passionfruit Pulp
Peach bitters
Mint and flower garnish🌿🌸💛🌿🌸💛
If you all make one be sure to tag us and Marisa! Also, be sure to follow her on Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
It’s Friday and and a spectacular Spring day on the Gold Coast…let the cocktailing begin! 🍹☀️🌼🍹☀️🌼 PURE PASSION 40ml Plantation double aged Rum @plantation.rum 20ml Passioncello @celloliqueurs 30ml Lime Juice 15ml Passionfruit syrup Passionfruit Pulp Peach bitters Mint and flower garnish🌿🌸💛🌿🌸💛 #whatsmarisadrinking #thecocktaildreamteam #liqpic #libations #imbibe #cocktailpic #cocktailrecipe #instacocktail #drinkstagram #mixology #garnishgame #classicocktail #drink #drinkpic #drinkup #goldcoastcocktails #goldcoastlife #myfavouritecocktail #booze #craftcocktails #drinkporn #cocktailhour #drinking #mixologist #rum #springcocktails
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]