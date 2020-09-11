Crooked Llama News

Friday Mixology: Rose & The Kiwi

We hope everyone had a great, short week coming off of the Labor Day holiday.  The great news is that we get to Friday faster!  This week, with summer winding down, we’ve got a great, cool drink that’s just right to start your weekend!  It’s the ‘Rose & The Kiwi’ and it comes from @Beverage_Story on Instagram.  It’s the perfect blend of natural juices and fin spirits!  If you decide to make one, tag us in it!

Everyone have a great weekend!

How to make it:

40ml Gin @finessespirits
20ml @laniquedrinks
30ml Lime Juice
20ml Homemade Red Kiwi Fruit syrup
Egg white
Garnish with Red Kiwi & Rose Petals 🥀

