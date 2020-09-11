Friday Mixology: Rose & The Kiwi
We hope everyone had a great, short week coming off of the Labor Day holiday. The great news is that we get to Friday faster! This week, with summer winding down, we’ve got a great, cool drink that’s just right to start your weekend! It’s the ‘Rose & The Kiwi’ and it comes from @Beverage_Story on Instagram. It’s the perfect blend of natural juices and fin spirits! If you decide to make one, tag us in it!
Everyone have a great weekend!
Follow @beverage_story on Instagram for more great cocktails!
How to make it:
40ml Gin @finessespirits
20ml @laniquedrinks
30ml Lime Juice
20ml Homemade Red Kiwi Fruit syrup
Egg white
Garnish with Red Kiwi & Rose Petals 🥀