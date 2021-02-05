Friday Mixology: Scarlet Witch Cocktail

It’s Friday and you know what that means? WandaVision! Yep! Aaaaand, it’s time for Friday Mixology. So let’s perfectly blend the two for an awesome cocktail!

This post is for those 21 years of age and older! Drink responsibly!

This week’s drink comes from @SpiritCocktails on Instagram, who also made an awesome video on YouTube to make the drink too! Check it out!

So here’s exactly what you need to do. Here’s what Spirit Cocktails posted to their YouTube account. If you make one, be sure to let us know!

This one definitely brings in a wide array of flavor notes from the herbal notes of the Absinthe to the tart fruity notes of the Hpnotiq balanced out with a sweet blend of red berries and strawberries from the Viniq Ruby. The concept behind this cocktail was fairly simple. Scarlet Witch has the power to bend reality and shape it to her will. This power is in a sense the control over the mind and its senses so Hpnotiq was used but the ability of altered reality is brought forth from the Absinthe due to its controversial past of mind altering effects. The pungent notes from the Absinthe stand out above everything else yet doesn’t take away from the experience instead adding to it a more complex flavor profile. There are a lot of sweet elements balanced out by a subtly tart backend with the herbal notes bringing up the finish. Overall this is definitely one cocktail with such an array of experiences on the palate along with a flavor so rich you can’t help but enjoy it.

Recipe:

1/2 oz. Lucid Absinthe

1/2 oz. Hpnotiq

2 oz. Viniq Ruby Shimmery Liqueur

Splash of Grenadine

Top with Sprite

Preparation: Add all ingredients except the Sprite to a mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a lowball glass over ice and top with Sprite.

