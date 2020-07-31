Friday Mixology: Spicy Pineapple Punch with Austrian Rum!

It’s Friday and it’s time to talk about what we’re all drinking this weekend! This weekend’s drink comes to us courtesy of Gastronom Cocktails on Instagram! It’s a Spicy Pineapple Punch! Jay and Leah teamed up with team up with @nicheimportco and @strohrumusa!



Their post says, “If you haven’t had Stroh before, you need to! This Austrian Rum packs a punch! It has a high alcohol contentment, and has spicy notes of raisin, chocolate and brown sugar. It’s pretty fun to use, especially in tropical cocktails!”

Find a pool, a lake, a river, and then grab your chair and umbrella and relax! Mix it up people and enjoy!

Here’s How You Make a Spicy Pineapple Punch !

1.25 oz @strohrumusa

2.50 oz pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

.50 oz Campari

.50 oz banana liqueur

Dash lime juice

3 dashes tiki bitters

Combine all in a shaker with ice, shake to combine. Strain into glass with crushed ice. Garnish with mint if desired.

Love this Drink? Give them a follow @gastronomcocktails