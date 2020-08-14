Friday Mixology: The Mocca Margarita

Happy Friday! It’s time for our weekly Friday Mixology. The weekend’s here, it’s time to have… a margarita! And not just any margarita. This is the Mocca Margarita. It’s got the best parts of both times of day – coffee and alcohol!
This drink comes courtesy of CocktailPete on Instagram! Here’s what he has to say!
“A margarita with notes of coffee ☕ where I floated the coffee liqueur 🚢 for a little visual effect 🤩 and using reposado tequila as base, which I think fits very well 😉 a lovely sip 😋 enjoy”
How to make it:
40 ml tequila reposado
25 ml fresh organic lime juice
15 ml cointreau
15 ml coffee liqueur @koremanbrothers
10 ml agave syrup
dash margarita bitters
Add all ingredients to a shaker 🕺 fill with ice ❄ give it a good shake 🕺 double strain into a chilled glass with a cube of clear ice 🧊 garnish with lime peel 😊 and float with coffee liqueur
Cheers 🥂 Skål
We hope you love it and, if you give it a try, be sure to share your pictures with us!