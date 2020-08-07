Friday Mixology: The Walking Dead Cocktail

It’s Friday! Time to get your drink on and we want to help you make something special in this week’s edition of Friday Mixology! This one is ‘The Walking Dead‘ Cocktail from Craft and Cocktails!
She says, “Tiki-time to celebrate #nationalabsintheday! This Walking Dead cocktail is my take on the Zombie. Orgeat, Don’s Mix, tropical juices, THREE types of rum & of course absinthe come together for one potent potable. Have 2 or more and you’ll be a💀 Recipe in the archives. Thinking I need to bust out some more dry ice cocktails, so fun! 🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹”
Sounds awesome and here’s how to make it!
Walking Dead Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz. Jamaican rum, such as Appleton
- 1 1/2 oz. White rum
- 1 oz. 151-proof Demerara rum
- few drops St George Abstinthe Verte
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1/2 oz orgeat
- 1/2 oz. cinnamon-grapefruit syrup (aka Don’s Mix, directions below)
- 1/4 oz. Small Hand Foods grenadine
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- garnish with brandied cherries
- *dry ice
Directions
Add all ingredients into shaker with ice except for the brandied cherries. Strain into a glass. Garnish with cherries on a skewer. Add dry ice to the glass, watch it bubble bubble toil and trouble, and enjoy!
Grapefruit Cinnamon Syrup
Ingredients
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup grapefruit juice
Bring cinnamon sticks, sugar, and water to a boil on the stove. Let cool. Mix with the grapefruit juice.
This looks delicious and fun! If you make one, be sure to share your photos with us!
You can follow @craftandcocktails on Instagram!
And remember, drink responsibly! 21 and up only!
