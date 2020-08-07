Friday Mixology: The Walking Dead Cocktail

It’s Friday! Time to get your drink on and we want to help you make something special in this week’s edition of Friday Mixology! This one is ‘The Walking Dead‘ Cocktail from Craft and Cocktails!

She says, “Tiki-time to celebrate #nationalabsintheday! This Walking Dead cocktail is my take on the Zombie. Orgeat, Don’s Mix, tropical juices, THREE types of rum & of course absinthe come together for one potent potable. Have 2 or more and you’ll be a💀 Recipe in the archives. Thinking I need to bust out some more dry ice cocktails, so fun! 🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹”

Sounds awesome and here’s how to make it!