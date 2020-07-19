Funko: Get Ready for SDCC Exclusives This Week! Starts Today!

Keeping the San Diego Comic Con spirit alive, Funko will be hosting events from Sunday July 19th to Saturday July 25th. Here is the day by day breakdown of what Funko has planned during SDCC.

Sunday July 19th

Funko and eBay have partnered to host a special charity auction of rare items, a few of which some collectors may recognize. We’ll give you a hint at a small selection of what will be auctioned. Fright Night Freddy waves to fans, while two 10-inch protos of Freddy Funko Dorbz hold their foods of choice. This may be your chance to collect items from Fundays past or secure your ticket to Fundays 2021. All proceeds from the auction are being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. This non-profit organization was founded in 1940 and strives to educate while also taking legal action to achieve racial justice, an inclusive society, and to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system. Funko wants to give fans an opportunity to get special collectibles and experiences, while also supporting a good cause that is at the forefront of our hearts and minds.

8 AM PDT Charity Auction goes live on eBay

Monday July 20th

Fans get a chance to see behind the scenes footage of the Funko art process via time-lapse video artist sketches and sculpts. These videos will be spread throughout the day between 9 AM to 9 PM.

9 AM to 9 PM PDT Artist Sketch & Sculpt Videos

Tuesday July 21st



We want to know how you prepare for SDCC, this year and past. Do you have a routine or is it a last-minute scramble? Is this your first time being able to participate in a convention? Tell us what brings you to Funko Virtual Con by posting to Instagram and Twitter. Tag @OriginalFunko and use #FunkoVirtualCon so we can learn more about your convention experiences. We’ll be posting photos and videos gearing up for SDCC!

Wednesday July 22nd



Teasers and photos will be posted leading up to the launch of the SDCC Exclusives, including a livestream with Sully. Join us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube! SDCC exclusives go on sale on Funko.com at 5PM PDT. We’ve been working incredibly hard against the bots to make sure you, the fans, have access to our exclusives!

1 PM to 2 PM PDT Unboxing with Sully Livestream

5 PM PDT SDCC Exclusives available at Funko.com

Thursday July 23rd

Your hard work and cosplay costumes aren’t wasted. Sure, you could hang them up in the closet for next year. Or you could post pictures, tagging @OriginalFunko along with #FunkoVirtualCon, to share with the community. Join us for another livestream unboxing with Sully! We’ll be live on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube! Retailers begin sales of their respective SDCC Exclusives at 12:01 AM EST.

12:01 AM EST Retailers go live with their SDCC Exclusives

6 PM to 7 PM PDT Unboxing with Sully Livestream

Friday July 24th



It’s Funatic Day! We’re posting Funko Fashion Friday pictures. We’d love to see what Funatics are wearing on this special day, or previous SDCC attire. Post your Funko Fashion pictures to social media and tag @OriginalFunko and use #FunkoFashionFriday. Tune in for a special video presentation from Mike Becker and Brian Mariotti! Will they reveal upcoming product lines? Make sure to watch to find out.

10 AM to 10:45 AM PDT Mike Becker & Brian Mariotti FUN TV

Saturday July 25th



It’s a wrap! As the livestreams, presentation, and convention celebrations come to a close, tell us what your favorite SDCC Exclusives are by posting to Instagram and Twitter with @OriginalFunko tagged and use #FunkoVirtualCon!

Virtual Convention Questions

When will the SDCC Shared Exclusive be available?

The 2020 SDCC Shared Exclusives will be available at Funko.com on Wednesday 7/22 at 5 PM PDT.

When will retailers start selling their SDCC Exclusives?

SDCC Exclusives will be available for purchase from their respective retailers at 12:01 AM (Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday July 23rd.

What sticker will be on the SDCC Shared Exclusives purchased through Funko.com?

There is not a way to guarantee which sticker you will get when you purchase. Shared exclusives will have either the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con sticker or the 2020 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker.

Will the HQ and Hollywood stores sell SDCC Shared Exclusives?

The Funko HQ and Hollywood stores will not be selling the 2020 SDCC Shared Exclusives at this time.

How much do the SDCC Exclusives cost?

Pricing is as follows:

Pop! – $15

10″ Pop! – $45

Pop! 2-Pack – $30

Vinyl Soda – $12

For questions about Funko’s virtual convention, please refer to Funko’s social channels, livestream videos, and #FunkoVirtualCon. We look forward to celebrating San Diego Comic-Con with you soon!

Source: Funko Blog