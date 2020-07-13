Funko: ‘Thor’ Pop Arrives for Marvel ‘Avengers Assemble’ Set

Avengers Assemble! Thor arrives on July 24 for the Amazon Exclusive ‘Avengers Assemble’ set. This six part set features that memorable moment from the very first Avengers film. Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, is a must-have for any Marvel fan.

The Marvel Avengers Assemble series is a brand-new Initiative from Funko, exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Avengers Assemble series will feature 6 brand new unique figures, this is the 4th figure in the series, Thor!

This series will capture the iconic moment from the first Avengers movie, where the team circles up, and assembles for the first time. Each figure will nest perfectly into the next, eventually forming a dynamic 12-inch diameter Set piece, with 6 total figures.

These figures feature a level of detail not captured by the original line of Funko pop! Made for the first Avengers movie. The next figure in the series will be shown and announced when the previous figure begins shipping.

Each figure will be available for individual purchase, as they are announced. Figures will continue to be announced and made available throughout 2020.

Start your Avengers Assemble series today by securing Thor!

The Avengers Assemble: Thor figure stands 4.5 inches tall, with a base that is 5 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. The figure will come in a window box display. Make sure to collect all figures in the Avengers assemble series to build your very own Avengers assemble moment.

Are you excited about adding Thor to your set? Let us know in the comments below!