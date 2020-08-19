Gal Gadot Drops Trailer for ‘Death on the Nile’, Sequel to ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, a follow-up to 2017’s hit Murder on the Orient Express, trailer dropped after Gal Gadot posted it to Instagram. The murder mystery, based on the Agatha Christie novel, picks up with Branagh reprising his role as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. This time, he’s vacationing aboard a luxurious river cruise in the Nile.

Along with Branagh, the amazing cast includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

Gadot posted to Instagram, “First trailer for Death On The Nile!! It was such a delight to work on this project.. loved bringing this classic Agatha Christie story to life with our amazing director and dreamy cast 🚢🕵🏼💋💥 #MurderwasJusttheBeginning”

Disney acquired the rights to the film. Orient Express screenwriter, Michael Green, returned to pen Death on the Nile. This version marks the third screen adaptation of Christie’s book. It was previously adapted into a 1978 movie and a 2004 TV adaptation.

Check out the trailer below for Death on the Nile and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!



