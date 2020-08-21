Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams Breaks Silence on the Controversial Final Season

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams has broken her silence on the controversial ending of the hit HBO series. Williams appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said she was relieved the show was over. However, Williamson also defended the controversial series finale, which left many viewers unhappy.

Williams began playing Arya Stark when she was only 12 years old. Williamson said, “I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life, and I just couldn’t be happier with it.”

As a result of the finale, millions of viewers signed a petition demanding that season eight be reshot. However, HBO and others have made it clear that there will be no do-over of the final season or finale episode.

Williams, continued to defend the series’s contentious conclusion by saying, “We had such a blast – we loved it.” She admitted to feeling relieved that her time on the show is over because she no longer has to worry about revealing spoilers.

Williams explained:

“It is so nice. I used to walk down the street, and every single person that would recognize me, the only thing they’d ever want to know is, ‘tell me what happens to the next season’, ‘did Jon Snow really die?’, ‘are you going to be blind forever?!’ – All of these things that I just couldn’t talk about. Now, I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?’”

House of the Dragon is currently the most imminent of the four Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works at HBO. The prequel, which will premiere in 2022, will be based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The novel is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones began and tells the story of House Targaryen.

