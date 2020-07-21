Game of Thrones: Prequel Casting Has Started

House of the Dragon, the upcoming series based on George R.R. Martin’s lore and set 300 years before the events of the dearly-departed HBO hit, has started the casting process, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Preparation for the Game of Thrones prequel has begun. There’s not much else known about the show.

House of the Dragon is reportedly based on the prequel to the first book in Martin’s main A Song of Ice and Fire series, Fire & Blood. The book documents the history of House Targaryen well before the Mother of Dragons roamed the lands.

The novel is being adapted for HBO with GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik set to direct the first episode, according to EW. Sapochnik and Ryan Condal (Colony) will serve as co-showrunners.

