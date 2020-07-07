Game of Thrones Star, Emilia Clarke, in ABOVE SUSPICION Trailer

Above Suspicion is a 2019 thriller film directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Jack Huston. It is based on Joe Sharkey’s nonfiction book of the same name. The film is about an FBI agent is assigned to a small town in Kentucky, where he becomes involved with a local woman, leading to scandal.

The film was announced during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Philip Noyce was set as director, with Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston cast as the film’s two main leads. Omar Benson Miller was cast on May 25, with May 27 seeing the additions of Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville to the cast, alongside numerous other supporting actors. The production began filming in Kentucky. The bulk of the filming took place in Harlan County, Kentucky. Some scenes were also filmed in Bourbon and Harrison Counties in Kentucky.

The film will be released straight to digital platforms.