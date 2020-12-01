Game of Throness Peter Dinklage Rebooting ‘The Toxic Avenger’ in a New Film

According to Deadline, Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage will headline the reboot of The Toxic Avenger, which is being described as “a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s successful 1984 low-budget action comedy hit.” He’s the first and only cast member to board the movie, but with an actor of his caliber now involved, you can bet that things will begin to pick up steam.” Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights to the film.

The Toxic Avenger was released in 1984 and was directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman (credited as Samuel Weil) and written by Kaufman and Joe Ritter. The film was released by Troma Entertainment, known for producing low budget B-movies with campy concepts and gruesome violence. Virtually ignored upon its first release, The Toxic Avenger caught on with filmgoers after a long and successful midnight movie engagement at the Bleecker Street Cinema in Greenwich Village in late 1985. It is now regarded as a cult classic.

The film has generated a media franchise including three film sequels, a stage musical production, a video game and a children’s TV cartoon. Two less successful sequels, The Toxic Avenger Part II and The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, were filmed as one. Director Lloyd Kaufman realized that he had shot far too much footage for one film and re-edited it into two. A third independent sequel was also released, titled Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. An animated children’s TV series spin-off, Toxic Crusaders, featured Toxie as the leader of a team of mutated superheroes who fought against evil alien polluters. The cartoon series was short-lived and quickly cancelled.

In 2019, it was announced that Legendary Entertainment would be producing a reboot of the film, with original creators Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment serving as producers, and Macon Blair serving as writer and director.

