Do you know what October 2020 games you want to buy yet!?Do you ever have trouble keeping track of all the awesome video games coming out? Maybe you just lose track because there’s so many, or you can’t remember everything that’s coming out in a month. Don’t feel bad, it happens to me literally all the time. I look at so many games I almost never remember what’s coming out any given month. Unless it’s a Final Fantasy or Kingdom Hearts game (November 13 for Melody of Memory!). That’s why I thought it might be fun to round up the games I think look best coming out every month and compile them here!

Before we go any further bear in mind that this is just my personal opinion, mixed in with some internet hype. Just because a game you’re looking forward to in any given month isn’t listed here, doesn’t mean it’s bad! So, with that in mind let’s go on with it. Let’s take a look at the October 2020 games!

Star Wars Squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons is the first game up on this list! Fans have been clamoring for a new Star Wars space fighting game for years and years now. On October 2nd your prayers are answered. Star Wars Squadrons is a space combat game being developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. You’ll be able to grab it on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One on October 2nd, or you can always pre-order now as well.

In Squadrons, you’ll have two story modes available to you. One for the empire faction and one for the rebels. The campaign will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi. If single-player isn’t your thing the game will have a robust online mode and feature a variety of modes. You’ll be able to take your flying skills and test them against friend and foe alike. The game is reportedly going to be void of microtransactions and has a lower price point of 40$.

Star Wars Squadrons will be available on October 2nd, 2020 for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Once upon a time Crash Bandicoot was absolutely, insanely huge. He dominated the original Playstation and was able to go toe-to-toe with Mario of all people! I mean that literally, as well. Sony published a trailer that had him stand out Nintendo’s offices and talk smack! It was awesome. The games weren’t too shabby either, always being branded difficult but fair. After the original three games on Playstation however, a lot of people felt as though the games declined. Eventually, they were completely unrecognizable to what they once were. Then, Crash just kind of faded and some people thought he would become a relic of a different time. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case!

In June of 2018 Toys For Bob released a remake of the original three Crash Bandicoot games! Those games did quite well, showing that the market for a Crash Bandicoot game was, in fact, still there! During the Summer Game Fest is when Crash Bandicoot 4 was officially revealed. The trailer made the game look insanely good, with some awesome humor referencing Crash’s adventures since the third game. The most exciting part though? This would be a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3, and ignore all of the other games since then.

Now we’re mere weeks away and this looks like it could be the best Crash game of them all. Multiple playable characters, a bunch of exciting changes to the levels upon beating the game and some awesome platforming. You’re probably wondering when you can get your hands on this long-awaited Crash Bandicoot Sequel! It comes out the same day as Squadrons, on October 2nd, 2020. If you’re still on the fence then check out the latest trailer, which is posted above!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available on October 2nd, 2020 for Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel 4

This is one game that’s definitely on my radar! It’s just a shame I haven’t played the other three games in the series, despite desperately wanting to. I just don’t have as much time as I used to. These JRPG’s that take hundreds of hours are my favorite kind of games! Alas, work keeps me too occupied to enjoy them the way I’d like to. That doesn’t mean I’m completely though. Awesome turn-based combat, a splash of school simulator, and some awesome character drama gives you Trails Of Cold Steel IV.

I can’t say too much more about this title, but I can recommend it if you’re a fan of turn-based RPG’s. It will certainly keep you busy for dozens of hours.

Trails of Cold Steel IV will be available for Playstation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 27th, 2020!

Watch Dogs Legion

This is another one I don’t have too much to say about. It looks awesome though, and I’m hoping I have the time to check it out! Like the previous entry I haven’t played the previous games in the franchise, but I know all about them. Watch Dogs, generally, deals with hacking in one form or another. Legion intends to take it a step further and will be introducing a “play as anyone” mechanic where most characters you see in the game can become a playable character. There’s been a lot of hubub surrounding this game, recently so be sure to keep an eye for it once it comes out.

Watch Dogs Legion will be available on October 29th, 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game will release later for the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5.

There you have it folks, the October 2020 games you should keep an eye on! Let us know below which one you’re most excited for, even if it’s not on the list!