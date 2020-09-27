The Ghostbuster franchise is back and some of its original team are set to return too in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. One of the original team, Ernie Hudson, updated Ghostbuster fans on what they can expect from the new film.

“There have been so many announcements and so many things that fell apart. It wasn’t until I got the script and read the script that I thought, ‘Not only is it happening, but this is really good,'” Hudson told Yes Have Some. “It’s really in line with what the fans have been hoping for, and it really ties into the first two movies.”

“I like the movie with the ladies, but it was kind of a different take on it,” he added of the female-led reboot directed by Paul Feig. “So once I got the [Afterlife] script I began to get excited about it and felt like I knew something definite. But up until then, it was still ‘if, maybe, and whatever.'”

Directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, son of the original Ghostbuster’s director, Ivan Reitman, the film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolhard and McKenna Grace. Also confirmed to return to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

“A movie that had so much impact and meaning in my life, to go back into that was just emotional to me,” Hudson said. “To see Danny Aykroyd and Bill, it was very, very special.”

The new cast will include Paul Rudd, who will play Mr. Grooberson, a teacher who remembers the event, the “Manhattan Crossrip’ wherein was the finale of the original Ghostbusters film and Rudd ” is excited to pass on what he knows,” of the event to his students.

“It’s a great new cast” who are all “bringing their best to it, and I think bringing what [Ghostbusters] deserved,” Hudson said. “Not something that sort of was thrown together just for the studio to make some more money. But really, Jason’s just love of it and commitment to it, I was very touched by it.”

The film is described, “As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Reitman told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Reitman did not want to disclose much more but hinted that their appearance could lend to who they may be related to. Is this a hint that they are the family of Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis?

Reitmen went on to describe his excitement of returning to the franchise,,, saying “The joy of cowriting a film like this is imagining the sound of Ecto-1’s engine revving back to life or the moment a PKE meter lights up for the first time and begins leading you toward your destiny,”

Are you as excited as we are about the return to the Ghostbusters franchise? Let us know in the comments below!