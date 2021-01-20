She-Hulk: Ginger Gonzaga Has Been Cast As Co-lead

It looks like we’re getting all the MCU news these days! We’ve just gotten some news about casting in regards to She-Hulk! First, we learned that Tatiana Maslany would be playing the titular She-Hulk herself. Mark Ruffalo will undoubtedly appear at some point in the series since he’s, y’know, the Hulk. Now we know that Ginger Gonzaga has been cast as co-lead. She will star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the legal drama that will be She-Hulk. Deadline was actually the first outlet to report on the news, but Gonzaga later confirmed it on her social media. This all comes on the same day we’ve learned about Matt Damon in Thor: Love & Thunder.

I’m beyond excited to join 💚#Shehulk!💚 We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME! https://t.co/bqMUdlhE5O — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) January 20, 2021

If there’s anything sad about the news it’s the fact that She-Hulk is still a ways off. She-Hulk isn’t set to debut until sometime in 2022, which means we have at least an entire year to wait. In addition to Mark Ruffalo coming back as Bruce Banner, we’ll also have Tim Roth returning as Abomination. This show will be unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU thus far, though I suppose the closest would have to be Daredevil. It’s been described as a legal comedy but I have to imagine that we’re going to have some action as well. At least a little, I hope.

She-Hulk is just one of several Disney+ MCU project set to come over the next couple of years. WandaVision, the first MCU project, just started last week and was met with mixed reception. WandaVision will soon be followed by Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, IronHeart, Armorwars and I Am Groot. That’s a lot of shows for MCU fans to be excited about, and Marvel has a pretty good track record with their shows.

The only thing that could make people more excited is if they brought back some of the Netflix Disney shows and integrated them into the MCU as well!

How do you feel about the fact that Ginger Gonzaga has been cast as Co-Lead in She-Hulk?