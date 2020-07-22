Good New Wednesday: Advice Post from Elders Goes Viral!

It’s Wednesday and we always like to liven up our mid-week with some good news! This week’s news comes from Wheatland Manor and its residents! Looking to make a lasting impression on future generations, the residents shared their best pieces of wisdom and the post has gone viral!

Elders who live at the home said they wanted to share some words of advice to the younger generation.

Jean Williams and Mary Cronkleton are best friends after meeting and living at the assisted living home.

“When Mary came and found out her daughter had cancer my daughter passed away with cancer,” said Jean to KWQC. “I said lots of prayers for her and her daughter. That is one of the reasons why we’ve become so close.”

Their helper Angie Bousselot said going through so much in life has left Mary and Jean with many words of advice.

“They have been through more than you and I have ever been through in our lives,” said Bousselot. “They have so much wisdom. They’ve gone so much that we’ll never get to go through so they have a lot of advice to share.”

So Bousselot shared a viral Facebook post with many of the resident’s words of advice.

Jean’s words of advice are to be kind to everybody.

“God made everybody and he wants us to be nice to everybody — and so I am,” Jean said. “I love everybody. Maybe I don’t like some of the things they do, but I still love them.”

Check out all of the images below! What’s your favorite piece of advice? Let us know!