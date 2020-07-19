Good News Sunday: Man Fosters Boy, Keeps Him for Life!

Near and dear to my heart is adoption. And here’s a great story of a single man who took in a boy and are living out love and family for everyone to witness!

Tony Mutabazi’s has had a very difficult road for such a young man. He was originally adopted at age 4 after he was given up by his birth parents. But sadly, those adoptive parents then left him at age 11 in a Charlotte, North Carolina and never returned.

Peter Mutabazi had been fostering children from three years when he received a call about Tony and his need for a foster home. Tony’s story was shared with Peter and Peter knew that this was both a terrible but unique situation.

The social worker shared Tony’s story with Peter and, “By that time, I was crying,” Peter told Good Morning America. “I thought, ‘Who would do that? Once I knew the parents’ rights were signed off and he had nowhere to go, I [knew] I had to take him. . . I had the room, the resources, so I had no reason to let him go.”

In November, 2019, Peter made it official, adopting Tony and becoming his dad. The two are inseparable and they are sharing their story on Instagram for everyone to see in hopes of inspiring others to foster and adopt.

“He’s the nicest, smartest kid I’ve ever had,” Peter said.

“From day one, he’s always called me ‘dad.’ He truly meant it and he looks up to me. He’s proud to show me at school and say, ‘Hey, he’s my dad.’ That’s something that I love about him.”

Growing up in Uganda, Peter ran away from his abusive home at age 10. His own life has inspired him to foster and be there for other children who grew up in a similar fashion.

You can watch the story below.

For more information on fostering and adoption, visit AdoptUSKids.org.