Good News Wednesday: Nursing Home Residents Recreate Classic Album Covers For Good!

A whole lot of fun and good bit of fundraising! A group of nursing home residents at Sydmar Lodge Care in Edgware have recreated some of the most famous album covers of all-time and the results are fabulous!
These grandmas deserve a Grammy for their photo remakes of classic rock albums.
Robert Speker, decided to use his photography skills to recreate album covers with the nursing home residents. Speker is in charge of entertainment for the residents, who have gone months without visitors.
“As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy, entertained, and full of spirit has never been more crucial,” said Speker, “It’s been my job and privilege.”
The photo shoots nailed iconic covers like Michael Jackson’s Bad, Taylor Swift’s 1989, Adele’s 21, The Clash’s London Calling, and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane.
Julia Davey, manager of the nursing home, told The Independent that Mr Speker is “well-known locally” for organizing activities that are “outside of the box”.
The shoot has gone viral after Speker shared it to Twitter. You can check out all of the images below!
The photography project was originally intended to raise funds to help to continue to entertain the residents, so Speker set up a GoFundMe campaign which has raised nearly £2,500 of a £5,000 goal!
The GoFundMe says:
“I’m Activities Co-ordinator at Sydmar Lodge Care home where the Residents have been in Lockdown for 4 months and it’s been my job and privilege to keep them entertained during the COVID crisis with no outside entertainers or family.
As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy entertained and full of spirit has never been more crucial.
The photography project – recreating Classic Album covers, with the Residents and Carers has raised awareness globally.
Elderly people will remain in lockdown for a long time, and I want to make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible.
Further to the overwhelming response, I have spoken with the Residents involved with this project and we would like the funds raised to go to a charity.
We have decided this will be split between dementia friends.org.uk, Alzheimer’s.org.uk and age Uk.org.uk.
Dementia Friends UK provides information sessions to learn more about what it is like to live with dementia and turn that understanding into action. ”
