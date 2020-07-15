Good News Wednesday: Nursing Home Residents Recreate Classic Album Covers For Good!

A whole lot of fun and good bit of fundraising! A group of nursing home residents at Sydmar Lodge Care in Edgware have recreated some of the most famous album covers of all-time and the results are fabulous!

These grandmas deserve a Grammy for their photo remakes of classic rock albums.

Robert Speker, decided to use his photography skills to recreate album covers with the nursing home residents. Speker is in charge of entertainment for the residents, who have gone months without visitors.

“As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy, entertained, and full of spirit has never been more crucial,” said Speker, “It’s been my job and privilege.”

The photo shoots nailed iconic covers like Michael Jackson’s Bad, Taylor Swift’s 1989, Adele’s 21, The Clash’s London Calling, and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane.

Julia Davey, manager of the nursing home, told The Independent that Mr Speker is “well-known locally” for organizing activities that are “outside of the box”.

The shoot has gone viral after Speker shared it to Twitter. You can check out all of the images below!

The photography project was originally intended to raise funds to help to continue to entertain the residents, so Speker set up a GoFundMe campaign which has raised nearly £2,500 of a £5,000 goal!

The GoFundMe says: