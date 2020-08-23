We’ve been teased for months at this point, we knew it was coming we just didn’t know what form it would take. Warner Bros. and DC finally announced the much-anticipated sequel to Arkham Knight. The game, titled Gotham Knights, will feature four playable characters. Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing will all be playable in this third-person action RPG set in an open Gotham city. The heroes are tasked with protecting Gotham City since Batman perished during the events of Arkham Knight. The game is being developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal.

The game will be playable solo or with a friend online. The game will release in 2021 for the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

President of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad, had this to say about the game:

“With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players. As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC’s Batman Universe.”

Furthermore, this is the information that was revealed about the game.

“In Gotham Knights, players can explore the open-world action of Gotham and patrol the dark streets of the city’s five distinct boroughs using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. As Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin progress, their distinctive gameplay skills will evolve, along with a growing arsenal of weaponry and gear. Revealed in the Gameplay Walkthrough video, Gotham Knights features rich storylines for players to investigate, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.”

The playable characters in Gotham Knights include:

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a determined fighter and a skilled hacker. As the daughter of deceased Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, she had helped Batman as Oracle in the past. Now, after years of recovery and preparation, she is ready to step into her new role, wielding her melee tonfa, and harnessing her training in kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

Nightwing is Dick Grayson, the first Robin, who was Batman’s protégé before becoming a hero in his own right. He’s a natural leader and the eldest and wisest member of the Batman Family. Nightwing’s mastery in acrobatics is complemented by his expertise use of his signature dual Escrima Sticks, making him proficient at taking out enemies.

Red Hood, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech.

Robin is Tim Drake, the young prodigy and genius of the team, who is a master of deductive reasoning. As a true believer in Batman’s mission, he is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs protecting and hopes to be the type of hero Batman personified. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in a variety of stealth techniques, Robin also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences.

The previous information comes directly from WB.