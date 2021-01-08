Green Arrow and the Canaries: CW Cancels Anticipated New Series and We’re Sad

With Arrow ending, there was great anticipation for the spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries. “Green Arrow and the Canaries,” which was the penultimate episode of Arrow and the new show was something positive for Arrowverse fans to look forward to. The CW is no longer moving forward with the new show.

The team would have been composed of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) and take place in the future.

However, the excitement is over as CW elects to not move forward with the new show, according to Deadline.

“They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do,” the CW President Mark Pedowitz said in May about the fate of both projects, produced by Warner Bros. TV. “I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved — hopefully we can pull it off.”

Here’s the official description of the episode from Arrow:

“STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Check out some of the photos from their Arrow episode. It’s a sad reminder of what could have been.