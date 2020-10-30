Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai: First Look at New Show Teases Gizmo’s Return

Gremlins arrived in 1984 and has been somewhat of a pop-culture phenomenon ever since. However, in 30 years since its sequel, nothing has been done with the franchise until now!

“We want to expand the definition of kids and family offerings under the Cartoon Network pedigree,” Tom Ascheim, with Warner Bros. and HBOMax, told Variety. “We are going to be an animated enterprise but we will not always be cartoons. We’re trying to serve the kids and family audience as widely as possible so we can be a better provider to HBO Max.”

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is set in 1920s Shanghai, following the adventures of the old Chinatown shopkeeper from the Gremlins film as a young boy with Gizmo by his side. Secrets of the Mogwai will explore the origins of Gizmo, how he and Sam met and how his mysterious, magical species ties into Chinese folklore. Together with young thief Elle, the pair will have to stop an evil businessman and his army of Gremlins.

Showrunner Tze Chun confirmed on Twitter that this is a piece of concept art and not a glimpse at the series’ animation style. “Love what this team has been doing and excited to show you more,” the EP wrote on social media.. The below image, depicting 10-year-old Sam Wing and Gizmo walking through a Shanghai street.

For more, here’s the official synopsis:

“Along with teenage street thief Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

The show comes from Warner Bros. Animation, with Steven Spielberg once again producing through his Amblin Television label. This is the second TV revival of a classic franchise from Amblin that’s on the way, too, as Hulu is just about to drop the first season of the new Animaniacs in November.

The original film, Grimlins, followed a gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the `mogwai’ but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve.

As for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, its 10-episode debut run is due to arrive on HBOMax in 2021. Are you excited about this? Let us know in the comments below!