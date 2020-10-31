Halloween Has Arrived at Animal Crossing

Chalk this one up to the absurdity that is the year 2020. The time has come for trick-or-treating, and as has been the fashion with most things this year, you don’t even have to leave the couch.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had some fairly long legs since its debut earlier in the year on March 20th. In a year that has seen a large majority of people shut inside their homes, it was a breath of fresh digital air to have had the anthropomorphic filled island to tend to.

The game was a both a critical and commercial success, even making its way into general pop culture thanks to the likes of Lady Gaga, Chrissy Tiegan, and Elijah Wood. More recently, the game has been utilized as part of political campaigns, with candidates setting up offices on their respective islands. It is surly a first for Tom Nook’s auspicious community.

In yet another evolution of the game, parents are taking advantage of the Halloween themed island to allow their children to digitally, and safely, trick-or-treat from the comfort of their own home. Participants will fly from one island to the next, sharing candies, clothing, and DIY’s.

It’s an innovative idea, fueled by pandemic precaution, and is yet another example of how video games can be used as an outlet of positivity.