Halloween Kills: First Teaser Trailer Reveals Michael Myers’ Burned Mask

Blumhouse unveiled a new teaser for Halloween Kills. Halloween Kills is the newest slasher film in the storied franchise. It is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems. The film is a sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the twelfth installment in the Halloween franchise.

In this teaser, we get our clearest glimpse of The Shape and it its seen in the iconic William Shatner mask and burnt on the left side. This is a result of him being trapped in Laurie’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) house, which went up in flames with him inside at the end of the last movie. Laurie’s aim was to let the killer burn with her abode, but the opening scene of Kills, revealed back in July, revealed that fire fighters will unfortunately rescue him. Now he’s got a mangled mask, though, which only adds to his creep factor.

Nancy Stephens and Kyle Richards are back as Marion Chambers and Lindsey Wallace. Also, Anthony Michael Hall is taking over the role of Tommy Doyle, who was previously played by Brian Andrews and Paul Rudd. Paul Rudd gave Hall his blessing to portray the part after he had to pull out due to commitments to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Are you excited about the newest Halloween film? Let us know in the comments below! We’ll see Halloween Kills arrive in theaters on October 15, 2021.