Hamilton: Jimmy Fallon & Original Hamilton Cast Sing “Helpless”

The original cast of Hamilton joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a social distancing version of Hamilton’s “Helpless” with instruments found at home while in quarantine. The Hamilton movie arrives on Disney Plus on July 3rd!

See the full list of the cast and ensemble featured below:

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillip Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Alex Lacamoire, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Hope Easterbrook, Sasha Hutchings, Elizabeth Judd, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Karla Puno Garcia, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Betsy Struxness, and Kamille Upshaw

Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c