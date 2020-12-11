Harry Potter: Creator J.K. Rowling Says Most Fans Agree with Her Trans Views but ‘Many are Afraid to Speak Up’

Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling has made it into the news this year, but neither of the two major stories have been good looks for her. Due to her comments earlier this year regarding the trans community, Rowling’s lost a lot of support from her peers, fans and the stars of the Wizarding World franchise. As well, she’s also been attached to the Johnny Depp dismissal from Fantastic Beasts that centers around abuse allegations involving Depp and his ex, Amber Heard.

In a new interview, Rowling now claims that most of her supporters secretly agree with her position on transgender but are “afraid to speak up” because they “fear for their jobs” or “personal safety.”

In speaking with Good Housekeeping Magazine (via Pink News), Rowling said said:

“Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety,” Rowling said, adding: “This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people.” “I believe everybody should be free to live a life that is authentic to them, and that they should be safe to do so. I also believe that we need a more nuanced conversation around women’s rights and around the huge increase in numbers of girls and young women who are seeking to transition. “Some of the most heartbreaking letters I’ve received have been from young women who regret the irreversible surgeries they’ve undertaken. These stories need to be told.”

Rowling says that there’s support from all types of people in some very important areas:

“I’ve had a huge postbag since speaking up on this issue and more than 90 per cent of the letters and emails have been supportive. My correspondents have included medical staff, social workers, prison workers, workers in women’s refuges and members of the LGBT community, including trans people.”

Fantastic Beasts 3, which is co-written by Rowling, is shooting now to be released in the summer of 2022.

What do you think of Rowling’s position? Has this damaged the Harry Potter franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!