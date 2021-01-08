Harry Potter: Eddie Izzard Doesn’t Think J.K. Rowling Is Transphobic and Defends Her

Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling has made it into the news a lot over the past year, but neither of the two major stories have been good looks for her. Due to her comments earlier this year regarding the trans community, Rowling’s lost a lot of support from her peers, fans and the stars of the Wizarding World franchise. As well, she’s also been attached to the Johnny Depp dismissal from Fantastic Beasts that centers around abuse allegations involving Depp and his ex, Amber Heard. Now, one star is coming to Rowling’s defense.

Eddie Izzard is known for roles in the likes of Hannibal, Cars 2 and Ocean’s Thirteen. In an interview with The Telegraph, Izzard revealed that she doesn’t view Rowling as transphobic and encouraged women and trans people to stop “fighting between ourselves.”

“I don’t think J.K. Rowling is transphobic. I think we need to look at the things she has written about in her blog. Women have been through such hell over history. Trans people have been invisible, too. I hate the idea we are fighting between ourselves, but it’s not going to be sorted with the wave of a wand. I don’t have all the answers. If people disagree with me, fine—but why are we going through hell on this?”

In a interview, Rowling claimed that most of her supporters secretly agree with her position on transgender but are “afraid to speak up” because they “fear for their jobs” or “personal safety.”

In speaking with Good Housekeeping Magazine (via Pink News), Rowling said said:

“Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety,” Rowling said, adding: “This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people.” “I believe everybody should be free to live a life that is authentic to them, and that they should be safe to do so. I also believe that we need a more nuanced conversation around women’s rights and around the huge increase in numbers of girls and young women who are seeking to transition. “Some of the most heartbreaking letters I’ve received have been from young women who regret the irreversible surgeries they’ve undertaken. These stories need to be told.”

Rowling says that there’s support from all types of people in some very important areas:

“I’ve had a huge postbag since speaking up on this issue and more than 90 per cent of the letters and emails have been supportive. My correspondents have included medical staff, social workers, prison workers, workers in women’s refuges and members of the LGBT community, including trans people.”

Fantastic Beasts 3, which is co-written by Rowling, is shooting now to be released in the summer of 2022.

What do you think of Rowling’s position and Izzard’s support? Has this damaged the Harry Potter franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!