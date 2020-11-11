Harry Potter: Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley, Shares Adorable Photo off New Baby Daughter

This Tuesday, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint finally signed up to Instagram and already has over two million followers. Don’t we wish it was that easy for all of us? In Rupert’s first post the actor introduced the world to his new baby girl!

Ronald Bilius Weasley aka Ron Weasley is a fictional character in J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter fantasy novel series. His first appearance was in the first book of the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as the best friend of Harry Potter and Hermione Granger. And, in the end, Hermione Granger became Ron’s wife! The first film arrived in theaters in 2001. That’s nearly twenty years ago! And get this… Grint is 32 years old now!

Grint posted a selfie of himself and his little girl – who was born back in May and, going by her name, we can probably guess on what day – along with the caption: “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Grint shares baby Wednesday with his longtime partner, actress Georgia Groome. And though he’s shied away from big budget movies for the most part since leaving Harry Potter, he’s been a frequent face on television, appearing in the likes of Sick Note, Snatch and The ABC Murders. Season 2 of his horror series, Servant, premieres Friday, January 15th on Apple TV+.

