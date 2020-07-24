HBO Releases Season 2 Trailer for ‘His Dark Materials’

HBO & BBC has finally given us a look at His Dark Materials season 2 through a new trailer!

The television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novels began airing late last year. This isn’t the first time the novel has been adapted though. Back in 2007 there was a film adaptation that wasn’t too well received. It never ended up going anywhere and any planned sequels, if there were any, were canceled. There was a lot of apprehension when the television series was announced, luckily there was nothing to be worried about.

The first season was praised. The second season has been highly anticipated. One thing that makes this the best adaptation so far is how closely it follows the source material.

Season 2 is set to pick up where season one left off and will follow Lyra, Will, and their adventures through multiple universes. The trailer was dropped during the [email protected] panel for HBO & BBC’s His Dark Materials panel. It gave us our first look at some of the new locations. It also showed the first footage of some of the season 2 characters: Andrew Scott (“John Parry”), Jade Anouka (“Ruta Skadi”), and Simone Kirby (“Dr. Mary Malone”), who join returning cast Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (“Mrs Coulter”), Ariyon Bakare (“Lord Boreal”), Amir Wilson (“Will”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Lee Scoresby”).

The second season synopsis is as follows:

In the second season of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world. He too is running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary. His Dark Materials is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

His Dark Materials season 2 is set to air sometime this fall.