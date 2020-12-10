HBO: True Blood Getting a Reboot

HBO is developing a reboot of the vampire drama, True Blood, with Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa attached as exec producer. Aguirre-Sacasa is also expected to co-write the pilot with Jami O’Brien, who most recently served as creator of AMC’s supernatural thriller NOS4A2. O’Brien would also be an EP.

The original creator and showrunner of HBO’s True Blood, Alan Ball is set to return as an exec producer. The original show ran for seven seasons.

Based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, True Blood was a huge hit for HBO. In True Blood, Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbours, since she can read the minds of those around her. She doesn’t exactly help her reputation, though, when she falls for Bill Compton.

Compton is a 173-year-old vampire who has `come out of the coffin’ along with many of his undead comrades now that a new synthetic blood has made it possible for vampires to survive without preying on humans. Still, the conservative locals aren’t wild about mortal-vampire liaisons, especially Sookie’s boss, Sam Merlotte, who carries a torch for her.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer headed the cast, which also featured Sam Trammell, Rutina Wesley, Ryan Kwanten, Nelsan Ellis, Chris Bauer, Carrie Preston, Alexander Skarsgard, Joe Manganiello and Kristin Bauer van Straten.

