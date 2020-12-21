Hugh Jackman Defeats Ryan Reynolds in Sam’s Club Contest and Posts Hilarious Video Declaring Victory

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have created a feud (and friendship) that surpass just about anything we’ve ever seen on the internet and its’ all been in good fun. The “friends” met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The film was the first appearance of Reynold’s Deadpool. Jackman, of course, was Wolverine. Since then, the two have taken jabs at each other, mostly in the way of declaring which superhero is superior.

Now the pair are at it again and this time they are featured in a Sam’s Club square-off focusing on their two brands that the actors are constantly promoting. Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee company both have products on sale at the popular membership-only warehouse club. Fans were able to vote for their favorite of the two…

And Jackman won! “Let the record show. I won. He lost,” Jackman posted to social media with the video below.

“You lost the Sam’s Club thing,” Jackman explains. “I won. Everyone hates you. Bye!”

When sharing the video, Reynolds simply included the message, “Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this.” He followed up that tweet with a message saying that the Laughing Man Foundation and Sick Kids Foundation were the real winners in the feud, each receiving considerable sums and awareness due to the feud.

The pair had some fun behind-the-scenes in filming the spot. In fact, Jackman is questioning why Reynolds didn’t want a particular version of the ad, saying, “Wondering why he didn’t approve this take?” Check out the outtake below!

Check out the add below that Jackman shared to his Twitter. The ad announces: “The Feud Is Coming To Sam’s Club.”

Fans are going crazy for this new chapter to the rivalry! Let us know what you think about the duo in the comments below!

