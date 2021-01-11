Indiana Jones: Lucasfilm Reportedly wants Chris Pratt to Play Young Indiana Jones

In June, 2018, news broke that the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 film was being delayed, yet again. The film which was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2019, was first pushed back to July 2020 before being delayed “by several months” yet again and is now delayed even further due to the pandemic. This will be Harrison Ford’s final film and now there is a look to the future for the franchise.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones 5 will see the return of its titular character played once again by Harrison Ford. Steven Spielberg was on board to direct but that is no longer the case.

Speilberg previously said about the franchise that, “It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers – everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

While this hasn’t happened though, as there are rumors a final script hasn’t been agreed upon, it’s now being reported that Speilberg has exited the project entirely. David Koepp, who left Indiana Jones 5 around the same time as Spielberg, explained to Den of Geek why their version of the film fell apart. “I tried a couple different versions with Steven and they all had some good stuff about them and they all had some stuff that didn’t work, which happens. But it was just very hard to have everybody come together and have all the elements — Steven, Harrison (Ford), the script and Disney — come together at once. And it didn’t.”

Now, as the final film heads towards production, Disney and Lucasfilm are looking to what’s next for the future of the franchise. According to one report, all eyes are on Chris Pratt. The report says, “Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Lucasfilm are eying Chris Pratt to play a younger version of the character presumably in some sort of prequel, but the tipster offers no further details to back up a statement that’s already been debunked by both Pratt and his theoretical predecessor in the past.”

Pratt would certainly make an interesting choice to replace Ford. Could you envision a James Bond style approach to Indiana Jones?

What do you think about all of this Indiana Jones news? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.