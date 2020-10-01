Indiana Jones: Shia LaBeouf Hopes to Return, As Steven Speilberg Exits Project

In June, 2018, news broke that the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 film was being delayed, yet again. The film which was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2019, was first pushed back to July 2020 before being delayed “by several months” yet again. With this most recent delay, we now know that Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be released on July 9, 2021. However, this seems highly unlikely due to the pandemic. Yet, the delay has one former star now hoping to return.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones 5 will see the return of its titular character played once again by Harrison Ford, though rumors have been swirling that this might be Ford’s last hurrah as the iconic adventurer and archeologist. Steven Spielberg was on board to direct.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the film’s release, hopefully, this is the last delay for Indiana Jones 5. But this delay now has Shia LaBeouf hoping that his character from Indiana Jones 4 can make a return to the newest film. His character, Mutt, has certainly been a controversial one for the franchise, as many feel like he may have been the worst character and plot point of all four films.

Speilberg previously said about the franchise that, “It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers – everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

While this hasn’t happened though, as there are rumors a final script hasn’t been agreed upon, it’s now being reported that Speilberg has exited the project entirely. David Koepp, who left Indiana Jones 5 around the same time as Spielberg, explained to Den of Geek why their version of the film fell apart. “I tried a couple different versions with Steven and they all had some good stuff about them and they all had some stuff that didn’t work, which happens. But it was just very hard to have everybody come together and have all the elements — Steven, Harrison (Ford), the script and Disney — come together at once. And it didn’t.”

It certainly sounds, at this point, like this film may never get made and Indiana Jones 4 may have been our final look at the character.

What do you think about all of this Indiana Jones news? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.