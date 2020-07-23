‘Inuyasha’ Re-releasing On Blu ray!

It’s a good year to be an Inuyasha fan! Earlier this year Viz media announced that a brand new anime set in the Inuyasha universe would be debuting sometime in the future. Now they’ve also begun releasing the original series on Blu Ray. Previously the four Inuyasha movies had been available on Blu Ray. The series has always remained on DVD, however. Until now!

So far only season 1, consisting of the first 27 episodes, has been released. The second season set is available to pre-order on Amazon, however! That’s by no means a confirmation. It does look like the rest of the series is on its way though!

For those who aren’t too familiar with this classic from the early 2000’s, Inuyasha is described as a feudal fairytale. The anime follows 15 year old Kagome Higurashi. Kagome is an average school student until she falls down a well on her property and winds up in feudal Japan. There she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon and together they set out on a journey to recover all the shards of the Shikon Jewel. The show has a bit of something for everyone. Action, romance, drama, and even revenge. The show has been praised for its interesting plot and well-developed characters.

I’ve only watched a few of the remastered episodes so far, but it’s obvious Viz Media went above and beyond with the restoration process. All 27 episodes of the first season are in stunning 1080P and in the original 4:3 TV format. If that wasn’t enough for you there are even a few extra special features! This set includes an interview with Japanese Script Writer Katsuyuki Sumisawa.

This set, so far, is looking like it’s going to be the best way to watch Inuyasha. Whether you’re revisiting an old favorite or trying something new you’re sure to find something to love in this series.

Inuyasha The Complete First Season On Blu Ray is available directly on the Viz store for $39.99. Considering how expensive anime sets can go far, that’s a pretty darn good price.