I’m still in disbelief that we’re getting an Inuyasha sequel so long after the original series ended. It wasn’t even announced that long ago and it’s already about to start! Yashahime: Half-Demon Princess will begin airing on October 3rd! Not only that, but you’ll be able to watch it on both Crunchyroll and Funimation!

Inuyasha was a popular series from the early 2000’s. The series follow fifteen year old Kagome Higurashi who had the ability to travel to feudal Japan through a well. She met Half-Demon Inuyasha and the show and manga chronicled their adventures to find the sacred jewel shards and destroy their enemy, Naraku. If you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend it. The show was always advertised as a feudal fairy tale, which certainly fits. VIZ is currently re-releasing the entire series on Blu-ray. So far only seasons 1 and 2 have been released, but hopefully the rest come as well. Inuyasha originally left on a cliffhanger but the series ended with Inuyasha: The Final Act, a one season anime they used to tell the rest of the story.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is coming to Crunchyroll on October 3rd! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fd0Ar0VDHq — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 23, 2020

Yasahime: Half-Demon Princess will pick up years after the original series conclusion. The show is set to follow Inuyasha and Kagome’s children. One grew up in the modern era, being raised by Kagome’s brother while the other sibling grew up in the feudal era. Based on promotional materials the two will reunite. Several other characters’ children are set to appear too.

Most concerning is the fact that nothing has been said of Inuyasha and Kagome, other than the fact that their children don’t know their parents very well. Inuyasha is present in the promotional art, but Kagome is not. This is leading fans to believe something terrible may have happened to her. We’ll know soon enough.

I’ll see you all in feudal Japan on October 3rd!