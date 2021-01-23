Invincible: Here’s A Release Date!

Robert Kirkman’s superhero comic is making its way to the small screen. We’ve known this for a while since Invincible was announced as an Amazon Prime exclusive animated series. It will fit right at home with the mature superhero show The Boys. We’ve also known the voice cast for a while, and funnily enough, it features several Walking Dead actors. This includes Steven Yeun as the main lead, Mark Grayson. The series will begin airing in a weekly format later this year. Oh, what’s that? You want a release date? Well, here’s a release date for ya! Invincible will premiere on March 26, 2021, with three episodes instead of just one! That’s only a couple of months away, my friends! There was also this clip revealed during a live stream celebrating the 18 year anniversary of Invincible #1.

“seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.” is what Amazon has to say on what the series is about. Invincible wrapped up its 144 issue run back in February of 2018. With the first season of the animated series having only eight episodes it makes you wonder how many seasons we would need to close out the entire comic series. Many fans are, in fact, wondering if we’ll ever make it that far. I, personally, think it’s got some real potential based on The Boys’ success on Amazon prime and the amazing voice cast for Invincible.

How do you all feel about Invincible and the news of its release date? I hope that each and every one of you is as excited as I am, and I’ll catch you all on March 26 when it airs!