James Bond: Charlie Hunnam Says He’s 100% Open to Being Next 007

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, has long been rumored as a potential James Bond. Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 in No Time To Die is set for next year, which will be his last appearance as Bond. With speculation swirling, Hunnam addressed the rumors linking him to Bond in a new interview with People while promoting his latest movie, Jungleland.

“I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman,” said Hunnam. “But my intuition tells me that I shouldn’t be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list.”

Hunnam added that he thinks the rumors are flattering but he hasn’t been approached by anyone associated with the Bond franchise for him to take on the roll.

“It’s very flattering sort of fan dialogue,” he continued. “Nobody’s ever, on a professional level from within the industry, brought that up to me.”

Hunnam did encourage fans to keep on promoting him as a potential next Bond in hopes that it gains traction and gets in front of the right people.

“As much as people want to talk about me playing James Bond, please continue,” Hunnam said. “Maybe that’s the genesis of these things. Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way.”

Tom Hardy was thought to have received the role earlier this year. In fact, major publications were attaching and confirming him for the role. However, nothing came from that. It’s possible that due to the postponement of Daniel Craig’s final film that what was meant to be an announcement of Hardy’s takeover has now been pushed until Craig is completely done and no longer on our theater screens.

What do you think about Hunnam as the next Bond? What do you think if Tom Hardy actually has the roll in the bag? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!