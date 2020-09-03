James Bond: New Trailer for ‘No Time To Die’

We’ve got some great news for James Bond fans! Yesterday, it was announced that the film will now arrive in theaters on November 20th and a new poster was released to celebrate the announcement. Today, we get a brand new trailer from the film.

James Bond: No Time To Die has arrived! James Bond returns for the 25th installment in the Bond franchise in No Time To Die. The film returns Daniel Craig as 007 in his final film as the British agent.

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. The full-length trailer has many reveals.

Craig previously made an announcement that he will step away from the Bond franchise after overtaking Roger Moore as the longest-serving 007 in history.

This trailer teaser shows a variety of footage, including a motorcycle stunt and a peek at what may be Remi Malek’s villain, who is masked but then revealed. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year. The footage also features Lashana Lynch who is the new 007 after Bond leaves her majesty’s secret service. As well, we see a captive Christopher Waltz.

No Time To Die directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, his first feature film project since the Beasts of No Nation. Fukunaga wrote the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” Emmy sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time to Die hits theaters on November 20, 2020.

Are you excited about the film and who is your favorite Bond of all time?

Watch the new trailer and let us know in the comments below.

