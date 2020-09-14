James Bond: New Trailer Introduces Background Info on New Villain, Safin

In advance of November’s new James Bond film, No Time To Die, Universal released another new trailer introducing fans to the film’s new villain, Safin. Safin will be played by Rami Malek, best known for the recent Freddy Mercury bio-pic.

The film will now arrive in theaters on November 20th. James Bond returns for the 25th installment in the Bond franchise in No Time To Die. The film returns Daniel Craig as 007 in his final film as the British agent.

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. The full-length trailer has many reveals.

Craig previously made an announcement that he will step away from the Bond franchise after overtaking Roger Moore as the longest-serving 007 in history.

This trailer teaser shows a variety of footage, including an in-depth look at Rami Malek’s villain, who is masked but then revealed and explaining why he is the perfect adversary to Bond. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year. The footage also features Lashana Lynch who is the new 007 after Bond leaves her majesty’s secret service.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, his first feature film project since the Beasts of No Nation. Fukunaga wrote the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” Emmy sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time to Die hits theaters on November 20, 2020.

Are you excited about this new Bond Villain?