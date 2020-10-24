James Bond: No Time to Die May Go Straight to Streaming

The much anticipated James Bond: No time To Die release date has been moved and then moved. Now, it is being reported that the film’s release date may not only move but that the film itself may move from theaters and head straight to streaming devices.

As of this moment, the film in April, 2021. However, Binged.com is reporting that the film is exploring an option to head straight to streaming. Apple+ and Netflix have considered offering walloping amounts of money to MGM to acquire the film.

This has since been confirmed today by Variety that the offers were around $600 million to get the rights for Daniel Craig’s final installment as the British spy.

Yet, MGM is denying this and released a statement to Variety, stating, “We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”

James Bond: No Time To Die has arrived! James Bond returns for the 25th installment in the Bond franchise in No Time To Die. The film returns Daniel Craig as 007 in his final film as the British agent.

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. The full-length trailer has many reveals.

Craig previously made an announcement that he will step away from the Bond franchise after overtaking Roger Moore as the longest-serving 007 in history.

This trailer teaser shows a variety of footage, including a motorcycle stunt and a peek at what may be Remi Malek’s villain, who is masked but then revealed. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year. The footage also features Lashana Lynch who is the new 007 after Bond leaves her majesty’s secret service. As well, we see a captive Christopher Waltz.

No Time To Die directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, his first feature film project since the Beasts of No Nation. Fukunaga wrote the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” Emmy sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time to Die hits theaters on November 20, 2020.

Are you excited about the film and who is your favorite Bond of all time?

Watch the new trailer and let us know in the comments below.

