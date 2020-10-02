Only yesterday we got some MCU news, learning that Marvel Studios had found their Ms. Marvel. Today people were shocked to learn that Jamie Fox would be returning as Electro for the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU. That’s right folks, Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in the MCU. This is awesome news for fans of the Amazing Spider-Man series of films starring Andrew Garfield.

Thanks to the Hollywood Reporter, we know that Foxx is in the final talks to joining the MCU as Electro, the same villain he portrayed for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. We know absolutely nothing about the plot of the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film, but now we at least know that Electro is one of the villains. Could this mean other elements from previous Spider-Man films could make their way over? Possibly! There’s been rumors of a live action Spider-Verse film for some time now. Especially since Into The Spider-Verse was massively successful and helped bring Miles Morales further into the mainstream media.

I think the real question, however, is whether Foxx will be playing the same version of Electro or a complete now one. With the Spidey film still a ways out, we’ll just have to ponder that for a little while longer.

Fox won’t be the first actor from previous Spider-Man films to crossover. Fans will no doubt remember J.K Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene. That was a welcome surprise, and something that all fans of Spider-Man were ecstatic to see.

There’s also many rumors of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil appearing in some form or another in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film. This has not yet been confirmed, but we can only help. Daredevil was, devotedly, the best comic book show ever made and also featured Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in season 2.

For now, though, let’s wait and see how Electro fits into Spider-Man 3.