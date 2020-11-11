Jason Momoa: He Says He Struggled to Find Work after ‘Game Of Thrones’ and was Starving

According to Jason Momoa he was “completely in debt” and “starving” immediately following his role on the hit series Game of Thrones.

“I couldn’t get work,” the actor recently told InStyle magazine. “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Momoa is married to actress Lisa Bonet and they are the parents of two children together. He is also step-dad to actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Season 1 of Game of Thrones introduced Jason Momoa as “The Great Khal” Khal Drogo, the fearsome warlord of a Dothraki khalasar, who married Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). But even though he went on to become an instant favourite for fans of the series, the one thing the HBO series was notoriously famous for was not holding itself back when it came to killing a beloved character whether George R. R. Martin’s stories, the ones GoT was based on, demanded it on not.

The actor had shared with Entertainment Weekly that he already knew that it was going to happen when he was auditioning for the role as he had read Martin’s book on which the first season was based on.

“I was reading it and I was like: “Holy sh*t! F**k, I’m dead!” … It’s amazing what [George R. R. Martin] sets up. Here’s your lead characters, you’re supposed to think about them one way, and you hate them, then you love them, and then they’re killed and it’s a whirlwind of emotion. All the little kids and even the smallest of characters just grow and grow and grow. He built a beautiful world. I’m bummed I’m not going back. To play Khal Drogo was phenomenal and I wished there was more stuff he could have done, I’m going to miss that character.”

Momoa first got into the business on Baywatch Hawaii and the water theme has been good for him since he went on to play superhero Aquaman. He’s got plenty of acting gigs now, including a second season of his Apple TV+ series, See, and he also appears in the film Dune.

Jason Momoa’s tenure as DC’s King of the Seven Seas isn’t anytime soon, as he’ll appear as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max next year, and then step back into the spotlight for Aquaman 2 at the end of 2022. So with all that, it’s clear that Momoa is doing quite well for himself nowadays.

