Titans: Jay Lycurgo Has Been Cast As Tim Drake

We’ve been getting quite a bit of Titans news lately, haven’t we? It feels like just yesterday we learned that Savannah Welch would be portraying Barbara Gordon. Now we have new casting news related to the third Robin to be introduced in the Titans TV series. In fact, the series basically revolves around one of the Robin’s, Dick Grayson. He made the upgrade to Nightwing during the second season of the show, and we should see how that’s going for him in season 3. The second Robin, Jason Todd, was introduced sometime during the first season as well. We already know that he will be transitioning to Red Hood during the third season. He’ll also be turning against his former teammates in what promises to be an exciting storyline. Now Jay Lycurgo has been cast as Tim Drake, the third Robin.

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: From the shadow of the bat, a new hero arrives to join season 3 of #DCTitans. Please welcome Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. pic.twitter.com/gjecFXjmea — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) January 28, 2021

Do you know what’s funny about this casting, though? This isn’t Lycurgo’s first interaction with the DC Universe. Lycurgo is actually in the upcoming Robert Pattinson film The Batman. He plays one of the gang members featured in the trailer for The Batman. It’s probably a safe bet that he’s going to get absolutely whooped by Batman in that movie. Hopefully, he holds his own a little better as Robin in Titans’ third season.

The actor of Beast Boy also praised the acting choice on social media, praising Titans for casting a biracial actor.

We still don’t know when Titans season 3 is coming but hopefully, it will be sometime this year. With so many delays due to Covid-19, anything is possible though. With that being said, I really hope not. Titans might be rough around the edges but it’s still an intense foray into the Teen Titans.

For now, we’ll have to wait, however, as sad as that is. What aspect of Titans third season are you most excited for? Are you happy that Jay Lycurgo has been cast as Tim Drake? Let us know in the comments!