Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Zack Snyder says The Walking Dead’s Morgan would’ve been a Great Flashpoint Batman

Not only is Jeffrey Dean Morgan the star in the finale of The Walking Dead, but he also portrayed Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, in the movie Batman V. Superman. And now, Zack Snyder, director of the upcoming Justice League on HBO Max, thinks that Morgan would’ve been a great Flashpoint Batman. Morgan hasn’t hid his desire to play the same role.

The people that are heavily into comics will know that in the Flashpoint storyline, Thomas Wayne steps up into being Batman as Bruce Wayne dies.

Several years ago, a young fan asked Jeffrey in a panel if he would be interested in doing a movie in the DC universe, like Batman himself. “Man, I would love to play that Batman… It would be very cool. Flashpoint would be very cool.”

See and hear what he’s got to say as a full answer below!

As they say that the Thomas Wayne Batman is more ruthless in his actions and is happy to kill any criminal that comes in his way.

During a Youtube interview on The Film Junkee, Snyder shared Morgan’s sentiment to play the character.

“… Although I will say that I love Jeffrey Dean. I cast him because I liked the idea that Thomas Wayne was like a bit of a tough guy, not a pushover. I like also the duality that that’s the reason why they got shot, you know, was that he didn’t give his wallet right away. He tried to fight back a little bit, which I think is a thing that has haunted Bruce in some ways.”

