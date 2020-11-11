Johnny Depp: Internet is Freaking Out About Hannibal & Star Wars Actor Replacing Him in Fantastic Beasts

Warner Bros quickly removed Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts 3 film, forcing Depp to issue a statement that he was resigning from the role. However, Warner Bros did not anticipate the fan and internet support that Depp would receive after his resignation. There has been an outcry that Warner Bros is misaligned in its handling and that the allegations of abuse against Amber Heard are far worse. Yet, Heard remains in her role for Aquaman 2.

The third film in the franchise has had a lot of controversy surrounding it, as J.K. Rowling’s public image taking a battering over repeated accusations of transphobia, while Ezra Miller has yet to publicly comment on the viral video that saw him choking a female fan earlier this year.

With all of this happening, the logical choice of who would replace Depp as Grindelwald has been Colin Farrell, having played the antagonist in the first film.

According to a report, even if he was offered the chance to return to the franchise, his commitments to The Batman have reportedly rendered it impossible. Fantastic Beasts 3 has already begun shooting and a replacement would be needed immediately.

So who could replace Depp for the third film?

According to Deadline, “Put Mads Mikkelsen atop the list of actors being considered to replace Johnny Depp in the David Yates-directed Fantastic Beast 3, the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff based on the JK Rowling fantasy franchise. Sources said he is Yates’ choice to play Grindelwald and he is in early talks. The aim is to keep on track a picture that recently moved its original November 12, 2021 release date to summer 2022. The cast led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law are already shooting.”

This would be a very interesting choice, but Mads definitely has that darker side to him that would be appropriate for Grindelwald.

Fans, well, they have their own reaction to the story of Mads potentially taking over for Depp. Some good, some bad. You be the judge!

Who do you think should replace Johnny Depp? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

