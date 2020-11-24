Johnny Depp Poses Behind Jail Bars for Weird Awards Acceptance Photo

Weeks after Johnny Depp lost a libel suit over a Sun article calling him a “wife beater”, alleging he beat Amber Heard, Johnny Depp posed for a photo behind bars to accept an acting award.

On Saturday, Depp shared a photo with his trophy for Actor With Unique Visual Sensitivity from the Cameraimage festival in Poland. The weird photo shows Depp behind bars in the Bahamas with his award from the festival which is dedicated to cinematography.

The former Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star has been all over the headlines after being forced out of his role in the latter franchise. Fans are furious that he was asked to depart and are lobbying for him to return.

Depp’s ex, Amber Heard, is somehow still attached to Aquaman 2. Fans of Depp are seeking her firing, but Warner Bros has not appeared to be making that move.

Check out the photo below. Depp seems to be in good spirits despite what is going on. Is the photo foreshadowing?